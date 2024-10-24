Michael Debono Ltd, the official partner of Toyota in Malta, is celebrating one of Toyota’s most successful city cars – the Yaris Hybrid – which boasts over 10 million global sales since its debut in 1999. The Yaris Hybrid, which has captivated drivers worldwide with its exceptional blend of efficiency, performance, and reliability, is now in its fourth generation and is powered by the latest generation self-charging hybrid powertrain.

The Yaris Hybrid has won several global accolades, including World and European Car of the Year 2021 and World's Best-Selling Small Car 2023. This model is not only a global leader but is also one of Malta’s most popular city cars, known for its compactness for tight parking spots, comfortable driving experience for all traffic situations, and advanced hybrid engine that delivers unmatched fuel efficiency without compromising on performance. While being reliable, the Yaris also has a sporty side, with the option of a 115 or 130 bhp powertrain.

Explaining the rationale behind promoting this model, James Gatt, marketing manager at Debono Group, said: “We take the responsibility of representing the island’s top-selling automotive brand very seriously and our mission is to provide Maltese drivers with access to the best in automotive technology. The Yaris Hybrid is a prime example of this commitment, and we are proud to offer such a celebrated and versatile model in our wide portfolio.

Available in various colours and trims including Icon, Design, Excel, GR Sport, and Premiere Edition, the Yaris caters to diverse tastes and preferences, ensuring there is an ideal option for every driver. Its advanced self-charging Hybrid EV technology eliminates the need for plug-in charging, offering unmatched convenience. Additionally, it boasts the latest Toyota Safety Sense technology, a suite of advanced safety features that enhances the driving experience by providing increased protection and peace of mind. These attributes combine to make the Yaris Hybrid a beloved choice for its blend of efficiency, versatility, and safety.