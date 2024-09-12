APS Bank is marking two decades of providing investment services since July 2004. As a distributor of investment products and advisor, the Bank has also served as a tied insurance intermediary, offering life insurance products. Over the years, APS Bank's commitment to growth and innovation led to the establishment of its fund company, APS Funds SICAV, in 2008 and the collaborative launch of Ivalife in 2021.

The Bank's investment services have expanded significantly, now encompassing direct trading on the Malta Stock Exchange, stockbroking on foreign exchanges, pension advice, and both advisory and discretionary portfolio management. Today, APS Bank manages assets exceeding €500 million, a testament to its expertise and dedication to its customers.

Kenneth Genovese, Head of Investment Distribution, said: “APS Bank remains focused on delivering superior investment solutions and maintaining its position as a leader in the financial services industry. We are proud that four members of the original investment team continue to contribute to the Bank’s success. Claire Costantino, Franco Said, and I are still part of the Investments Unit, while Sinclair Cassar has transitioned to Retail.”

