On Thursday, October 30, the China Cultural Centre in Malta hosted the Award Ceremony for the 15th Art Competition, celebrating young Maltese artists with students, teachers, and parents in attendance. Co-hosted by the Directorate for Early Years, Languages, and Humanities (DELH) of the Ministry for Education, Sport, Youth, Research, and Innovation (MEYR), the event honoured artistic talent inspired by the theme, ‘A Carnival Float Portraying Maltese and Chinese Cultures,’ encouraging students to creatively blend cultural elements from both countries.

In total, 12 students received awards, with six Maltese students achieving first, second, third, and rising star distinctions in two categories: Group A (Grades 7–8) and Group B (Grades 9–10). Sandra Ebejer, DELH Director, praised the students’ talents, noting that art education within cultural contexts profoundly enriches individual growth. Yuan Yuan, Director of the China Cultural Centre, highlighted how each piece bridges East and West, fostering skills and connections and inspiring a shared vision for a brighter future.

The artworks prominently featured both national flags, alongside national symbols such as the blue rock thrush and giant panda. Dragons, prehistoric Maltese structures, Chinese Buddhist temples, prickly pears, bamboo, a terracotta soldier, and a Knight of St John enriched the pieces. Even a Maltese cheesecake found its way into one winning artwork.

Although none of the students have visited China, they all expressed a desire to do so. Elaine Tonna, first prize winner and eighth grader at Malta Visual and Performing Arts School in Ħamrun, dreams of seeing Chinese architecture. Second prize winner Aaliyah Mercieca, a seventh grader at St Margaret College in Cospicua, hopes to experience traditional Chinese dance and artistic designs, while tenth-grade student Jayme Hili, also a second prize winner, looks forward to visiting the Great Wall and seeing Asian elephants. Tyler Mintoff, a tenth grader and rising star from St Theresa College in Mrieħel, wishes to explore China’s modern advancements. Rising star Joelle Vella, a tenth grader at San Ġorġ Preca College in Ħamrun, is fascinated by Chinese history, fashion, and their extraordinary technology.

The competition not only celebrated young Maltese talent but also strengthened cultural ties between Malta and China, inspiring students to explore new perspectives through art.