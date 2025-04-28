The celebration of Easter Sunday in Għajnsielem started with a procession with the statue of the Risen Christ and the blessing of figolli and Easter eggs by Can. Frankie Bajada.

The ceremony continued with solemn mass attended by many children, including visitors.

In his homily, Can. Bajada said the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday was the cornerstone of the Christian faith, signifying the fulfilment of God’s plan for redemption and offering believers the promise of eternal life. It was a day of immense joy and hope, as Christians celebrate the victory of light over darkness, and life over death. The Virgo Choir, under the direction of Maureen Zerafa, animated the mass.

The statue was made by Gozitan artist Manwel Farrugia in 2019. This was the third year it was carried in procession as it was kept indoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

The statue was commissioned by Salvu and Bernardina Grima, of Għajnsielem. It was always Salvu’s wish to offer this statue and his dream came true a short while before he died. Salvu used to work with the Gozo Channel Company.