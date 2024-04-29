A special initiative by the Gozo Philatelic Society for its silver jubilee is a set of cards and personalised stamps featuring Malta’s presidents, marking the Republic’s golden jubilee.

The society is well known for commemorating important events... one need only mention the sets showing Gozo bishops and prime ministers.

The first set of presidents’ stamp covers was issued on January 25. Since then, five more covers have been issued... the latest being of Vincent Tabone, widely and familiarly known as Ċensinu.

Besides his political life, Tabne played an important role in the medical field, in ophthalmology. He was also an international WHO expert. As a minister, he was often referred to as Ċensu tal-Għajnejn.

The final cover issue, the 14th one, will be issued around the Republic’s anniverary on December 13. In the meantime, the society will be issuing a special cover to mark its 25th anniversary. Both the personalised stamps, focusing on the surname’s coat of arms and the covers, are created by the society’s vice president, Anthony Grech.

Those interested can contact Grech on tonigrech73@gmail. com.