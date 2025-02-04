A 200-metre stretch of road, which runs from Mtarfa to Mosta through Wied il-Qlejgħa, is now accessible to the public once again.

Reconstruction of the road cost €3 million and was funded by the Energy and Water Agency which collaborated with Infrastructure Malta in the project coordinated by the Infrastructure and Environment Ministry.

At the inauguration, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said “we wanted to protect Chadwick Lakes as much as possible.” She noted that the road is a vital route for farmers, adding, “we also wanted to find a balance that protected the ecological sensitivity of the area.”

Environment minister Miriam Dalli and Infrastructure minister Chris Bonett walk along the newly opened road Photo: Jonathan Borg

Designed to withstand all types of traffic, the road can now support heavy vehicles, including the water bowsers used by farmers for irrigation.

The original road collapsed in November 2021, but repairs were delayed due to ongoing structural issues caused by erosion. Construction work finally began in August 2023. The site, which holds up to 35,000 cubic metres of water, posed significant engineering challenges.

To prevent future collapses, the new road has been reinforced with anchoring piles, ensuring a stronger foundation compared to the previous loose-stone base. Additionally, the valley embankments have been strengthened to reduce the impact of erosion.

Infrastructure minister Chris Bonett highlighted the importance of the project, saying, “we have ensured that what we enjoyed when we were children can now be enjoyed by our children and their children, too.”

Chadwick Lakes reflections Photo: Jonathan Borg

He also noted that this project differs from others currently focusing on alternative mobility, such as the Vjal Kulħadd upgrade and the Msida Creek project.

Bonnet admitted he had initial doubts about the project’s feasibility. “Six months ago, I didn’t know if we would manage,” he said. “We came to see the works in progress and we saw the project's difficulties to get to today’s result.” However, he credited the project's success to the team working on it.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that the Chadwick Lakes stretch of road is 20 metres, rather than 200 metres.