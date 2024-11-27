Over 50 ceramic works by six artists are on display at The Chamber of Commerce in Valletta.

Expressions in Clay, which opened on November 22, features the works of Mariz Cassar Wirth Cavarra and fellow ceramists from her studio: Sue Bencini, Joan Brincat, Johanna Calleja, Marina Ciarlò, and Joanne Pace.

Some of these artists have worked in the studio for over 15 years and have previously exhibited their works at the Ċittadella and the Ceramic Festivals in Xlendi, organised by Joan Haber and her team at Alka Ceramics.

Giarra by Joanne Pace

“We hope that our innovative creations will be found interesting, with their effective and experimental glazes that can surprise as well as disappoint at times,” Mariz said.

“This does not deter us as we reglaze our works until we are content with the results, never giving up on any one piece. We now leave it up to the onlooker to be immersed into the atmosphere of ceramic art and hope they will visit this collective exhibition.”

Echoes of Earth by Marina Ciarlò Sea Life – Coral by Mariz Cassar Wirth Cavarra

Expressions in Clay is open until November 30. Opening times are weekdays from 8am to 3pm and on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.