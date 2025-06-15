The Chamber of Engineers held its 32nd Annual Engineering Conference on May 27 at the Hilton, in St Julian’s.

Titled ‘Engineering the Skies: Breaking New Ground in Aerospace Innovation’, the event served to highlight the pivotal role of engineering within the aerospace sector as reflected by its growing economic impact on the Maltese islands.

The conference attracted a diverse audience comprising policymakers, industry operators, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) providers, educators and other key stakeholders. It offered a comprehensive programme that spanned both aviation and space industries, reinforcing Malta’s commitment to advancing innovation in these fields.

The event was officially opened by the president of the Chamber of Engineers, Bonnie Attard, followed by addresses from Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works Chris Bonett, and the Opposition spokesperson for infrastructure, manufacturing and capital projects, Joe Giglio.

Several members of parliament from the engineering profession also attended, including Ryan Callus, Rebekah Borg, Stanley Zammit and Marc Anthony Sammut, underscoring the importance of the aerospace sector within national development priorities.

The importance of collaboration across disciplines

In her opening address, Attard remarked that the 32nd Annual Engineering Conference celebrated the vital role of engineering in advancing aerospace innovation, honouring humanity’s enduring dream of flight and the expansion of horizons into space exploration. She emphasised the importance of collaboration across disciplines and highlighted Malta’s potential to excel in aerospace through innovation and investment.

Attard also encouraged active participation and partnership among disciplines to foster future growth, resilience and technological breakthroughs in both aeronautics and astronautics.

The programme featured 26 distinguished speakers from both local and international backgrounds and included a keynote session and an invited talk together with seven presentations and three engaging panel discussions featuring engineers and other professionals within the aerospace field.

Chamber of Engineers president Bonnie Attard

This year’s iteration featured an international speaker from Boeing, Marianne Berg, who showcased Boeing’s Sustainability Programme, and David Polidano from the Malta Aviation Museum Foundation, who highlighted the restoration challenges of the historic Sea Gladiator Charity, a significant symbol of Malta’s aeronautical heritage.

The event was held thanks to the Chamber’s organising committee, led by activities secretary Meriel Ann Borg and was sponsored by the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works, Transport Malta, ESS, Malta Air Traffic Services, ST Microelectronics, Protech Engineering Solutions, Lufthansa Technik Malta, EasyJet Engineering, Malta International Airport, European Certification Institute Limited (EUCI), Invent 3D, Konnekt, Spaceomix, 3plex Group and PIXAM.