The Chamber of Architects has come to a decision on the professional futures of the two architects involved in the death of Miriam Pace in a building collapse five years ago, the KTP president has said.

Andre Pizzuto said the chamber’s ruling will be published in the coming weeks. He said the chamber had to wait for the court to conclude its proceedings before it could begin the process of assessing professional conduct.

RELATED STORIES 'Stop using our tragedy for political mileage': Miriam Pace's widower

In 2022, the two architects, Roderick Camilleri and Anthony Mangion, were found guilty of involuntary homicide over the Ħamrun house collapse that killed Pace on March 2, 2020.

The KTP then initiated proceedings on whether they should keep their warrants.

Updating the media on the professional conduct process, Pizzuto said the stage of hearings was concluded last summer and the KTP council has reached a decision on the merits.

“At present, the ruling is being drafted, which, as you can imagine, will compile a substantial amount of evidence and testimonies while explaining the council’s reasoning in detail. The ruling is expected to be published in the coming weeks,” he added.

Until the decision is communicated, the warrants of the two architects remain intact. The KTP decision can be appealed in court

Pace, 54, was in her home when the house was reduced to a pile of rubble at 2.15pm as it collapsed into a next-door site under excavation.

Camilleri, who was the site architect, and site technical officer Mangion were given suspended sentences and community service for their involvement in Pace’s death.

Contacted for comment, Pizzuto said the chamber needed to wait for the court to conclude its proceedings in order to avoid prejudicing the hearings.

He said the hearings took a year to conclude, and then it took three sessions to make decisions.

RELATED STORIES 'The victim becomes the accused': Construction victim's husband pays tribute

The KTP requested all the evidence presented in court as the basis of its assessment, Pizzuto said.

Until the decision is communicated, the warrants of the two architects remain intact.

The KTP decision can be appealed in court.

“The court, in these cases, takes decisions quite quickly, in three or four months,” Pizzuto said.