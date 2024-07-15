This July, Malta is set to host its first-ever Champagne Festival, curated by SommEscape in collaboration with Palazzo Parisio, Farsons Beverage Imports Company Ltd, Wine Select, Philippe Martinet Fine Wines, Francis Busuttil & Sons (Marketing) Ltd and FE Wine Consulting.

The event promises an evening of elegance and indulgence at the prestigious Palazzo Parisio on July 20, 2024. Renowned sommelier and wine expert, Fabien Etienne, with over 19 years of experience in curating exceptional wine experiences for luxury hotels and Michelin-starred restaurants worldwide, invites guests to embark on an extraordinary journey into the world of champagne.

Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in a curated selection of champagnes meticulously chosen from prestigious houses, including Champagne Delamotte, Champagne Salon, Champagne Billecart-Salmon, Champagne Henri Giraud, Champagne Lahèrte Frères, Champagne Bollinger, Champagne Jacquesson, Champagne Charles Heidsieck, Champagne Pol Roger, Champagne Agrapart and Champagne Laurent-Perrier. Each champagne offers a unique flavour profile and heritage, expertly showcased to enrich guests’ understanding and appreciation of this iconic beverage.

The Champagne Festival is not just a tasting event; it’s a luxurious affair featuring live music, gourmet food stations offering exquisite pairings, and the picturesque setting of Palazzo Parisio Gardens. Attendees can expect an unforgettable evening immersed in the world of Champagne, surrounded by beauty, sophistication, and the expertise of SommEscape and its partners.

Whether you are a seasoned connoisseur or a curious amateur, SommEscape invites you to savour Champagne in a whole new light under Palazzo Parisio Gardens' stars.

Tickets for the first ever Malta’s Champagne Festival is priced at €39 per person, inclusive of a welcome glass of champagne and a charcuterie and cheese degustation plate. The festival is scheduled for Saturday, July 20 from 7:30pm onwards at Palazzo Parisio, Naxxar. Tickets are available at www.ticketline.com.mt.