The Chanel Makeup Creation Studio and the Cometes Collective have captured the wonders of winter and distilled them into shades of make-up for the holiday collection 2024.

Magnificent pink hues

By amplifying the wintry mood with a vast array of unexpected shades, Valentina Li has created a surprising world inspired by the most marvellous colour-shifting Arctic phenomenon, the aurora borealis.

The complexion, eyes and lips give off a daring allure. In an unprecedented display, pink takes centre stage with captivating fuchsia, vibrant pink and stunning coral.

A frosty collection

The Diamond Dust exclusive creation makes the complexion shine as bright as a thousand snowflakes in the sun. A dazzling pearly glow emanates from the cheeks and brow bone. The snowflake embossed on this oversize highlighter makes it the perfect seasonal accessory.

Stars in your eyes

For eyes and cheeks that sparkle and shine, Li has created the Enchanted Night oversize powder palette featuring a daring colour harmony. From copper coral to fuchsia pink, its shimmering incandescent shades were inspired by the enigmatic hues of the aurora borealis.

In brown red or plum, Le Liner de Chanel accentuates the eyes and enhances their depth for a hypnotic look.

The pearly black, slightly purple, designed for Ombre Première Laque is another never-before-seen eyeshadow shade for Chanel. This ultra-luminous, shimmer-finish liquid eyeshadow adorns the lids with a glittering halo of colour.

A sparkling lip

For this collection that is full of frost and glitter, Chanel has unveiled four new limited-edition shades of Rouge Allure l’Extrait. From brick red to purple brown, these intense lipstick shades positively light up the lips. Crafted like a piece of fine jewellery, the iconic case is embossed with a hallmark of the winter season: a snowflake.

Li has expanded the Rouge Allure Laque range by two new hues, for make-up looks with a metallic satin finish. Pearly fuchsia pink makes for a dazzling lip that shines all through the night, and deep red is a reminder of winter’s most breathtaking sunsets.

Magic at your fingertips

The collection also features two new shades of Le Vernis (nail polish) − the deep, mysterious black slightly purple of Storyteller and the spell-binding metallic vibrant pink of Charmer.