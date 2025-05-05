The Package Travel and Linked Travel Arrangements Regulations (2018) provide strong protection for travellers who book holidays that combine multiple travel services, such as flights or sea travel, accommodation and car hire. These regulations set out the rights and obligations of both travellers and organisers, particularly when significant changes occur after a booking has been confirmed.

The following is a real case referred to the MCCAA:

A couple booked a cruise through a local travel agency based on an advertised itinerary that included specific port stops. The couple’s main reason for selecting the cruise was the opportunity to visit one particular port. However, a few weeks after confirming the booking and paying a deposit, the agency informed the couple that the port they were most interested in visiting had been removed from the itinerary due to port availability issues, and replaced with a different port. As visiting the cancelled port was their primary reason for booking the cruise, the couple decided to cancel the trip and asked the agency for a full refund of their deposit.

The travel agency refused the couple’s demand for a refund, explaining that the itinerary change was caused by the port authorities who had removed the stop due to port congestion. The agency maintained that this situation was beyond their control and, therefore, did not entitle the couple to a full refund.

The couple asked the MCCAA’s Office for Consumer Affairs for guidance as to their legal rights. The authority advised the couple that the travel agency’s response was in breach of the Package Travel and Linked Travel Arrangements Regulations. These rules allow travellers to cancel their package holiday without penalty if there is a significant change to any of the essential elements of the holiday.

In this case, the removal of a specific port that was a primary reason for the couple’s booking constituted a significant change. According to the regulations, when such significant changes occur, the holiday organiser must inform the travellers promptly and provide a choice between either (a) accepting the proposed changes; or (b) accepting a substitute package of equivalent or higher quality, if offered; or (c) terminating the contract without paying a termination fee.

In view of these regulations, the MCCAA advised the couple that they had the right to terminate the contract due to the significant change in the itinerary. This meant they were entitled to a full refund of all payments made within 14 days of the termination of the contract with the travel agency. The authority also advised the couple to formally notify the agency in writing, stating clearly that the change to the itinerary was unacceptable, and that they wished to cancel the holiday and request a full refund.

If the travel agency fails to comply with their request, the couple may then file a formal complaint with the MCCAA’s Office for Consumer Affairs. The office can then assist in trying to resolve the dispute and ensure that the couple’s rights are respected.

What travellers should also know…

• The Package Travel and Linked Travel Arrangements Regulations require that package holidays are delivered as described in the pre-contractual information provided at the time of booking. This includes key details such as the destination, transport, accommodation type and location, meal plans, group size (if relevant), organiser contact details, total price with taxes, payment terms, cancellation conditions, and basic passport, visa and insurance requirements.

• Additionally, under the Package Travel Regulations, once a deposit is paid, travel agents must provide consumers with an insolvency fund certificate. This certificate allows travellers to claim a refund if the agency goes out of business before the holiday is completed. It also covers the costs of repatriation, if necessary.

• The regulations also state that the package organiser cannot change the price agreed upon in the sales contract, except in cases where additional charges are due to transport costs, taxes or exchange rate fluctuations. However, any price increase must not exceed eight per cent of the total package cost. If it does, consumers have the right to cancel the holiday and receive a full refund of the amount paid.

• Regarding cancellations, the rules allow travellers to cancel their booked holiday at any time before the start for a reasonable cancellation fee, which must be outlined in the sales contract. However, travellers have the right to cancel without penalty and receive a full refund if extraordinary circumstances arise, such as war, terrorism, pandemics or natural disasters, that significantly affect the holiday or pose a risk to their safe arrival at the destination.

• If issues arise during a package holiday, it is important to notify the travel agency or its representative promptly. If the problem cannot be resolved in a reasonable time, the agency should offer alternative arrangements or compensation for the shortcomings. If the problem remains unresolved, it is recommended to file a written complaint with the agency and gather all relevant documents and evidence. Additionally, travellers may seek compensation for extra expenses incurred due to changes in the holiday, provided they submit the necessary receipts to support their claims.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt