A youth, charged on Monday for allegedly injuring his ex-girlfriend's new partner, was released and his arrest was declared invalid since police failed to give “immediate notice” after arresting him when he turned up voluntarily at the police station.

That procedural blunder was pounced upon by defence lawyers when Halejandro Edwardo Zammit, a 21-year-old Marsa resident, was escorted to court, charged with grievously injuring the other man.

The incident on Sunday afternoon at Spencer Street, Marsa, was apparently triggered by a dispute over access to a child, explained prosecuting inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa.

Around 4pm, a man, with a blood-smeared face, entered the Marsa police station claiming he had been attacked by his girlfriend’s ex.

But a few minutes later, while the alleged victim was still filing his report, his alleged aggressor arrived also claiming he had been assaulted.

At the time there were other family members at the police station and the situation sparked some commotion, the court heard.

The chain of events resulted in Zammit’s arrest. He was detained overnight and arraigned.

When questioned by the accused’s lawyer Franco Debono, the prosecutor confirmed that Zammit had gone to the police station voluntarily.

But he only did so to check if his ex’s new partner was there and did not supply any information, added the inspector.

The magistrate on duty on Sunday was informed of the arrest at around 8.20pm, four hours later.

Citing the Criminal Code, the defence lawyer pointed out that the law distinguished between an arrest under “normal circumstances” when the duty magistrate must be informed within six hours and an arrest after the person voluntarily goes to the police.

In the latter scenario, the law clearly states that when the police have “reasonable suspicion” that the person who “attended voluntarily… may have committed an offence subject to imprisonment” they may arrest the suspect without a warrant. But the time of arrest “must be immediately recorded and immediate notice” given to the magistrate.

In this case, the magistrate was informed four hours later and that could not be deemed “immediate,” argued Debono.

The prosecutor countered that Zammit did not go to file a report.

Moreover, it took quite a while for the hospital to certify and classify the alleged victim’s injuries.

Had those injuries been classified as slight, Zammit would not have been detained under arrest, argued Zerafa.

Yet the defence pressed on, insisting that “immediate means immediate”.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by magistrate Lara Lanfranco, upheld that argument, declaring the arrest invalid and ordering Zammit’s immediate release from custody pending continuation of criminal proceedings against him.

AG lawyer Martina Calleja and Inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit were defence counsel.