The event's poster

A sale of brand new items in aid of Hospice Malta and Dar Merħba Bik is being held at the Ibraġ parish church hall in Triq il Kwarta this weekend.

Opening times on November 15 and 16 are from 9am to noon and 5.30 to 8pm, and on November 17 from 10.30am to 2pm.

There will be a magic show by Lorenzo on November 17 at 10.45am and Father Christmas will be in attendance to take photos with children/families at €5 per photo.

Candy floss and popcorn will also be on sale.