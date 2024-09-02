American self-proclaimed shaman Durek Verrett wore a suit designed by Maltese designer duo Charles & Ron for his wedding to Norwegian princess Märtha Louise on Saturday.

The princess and the Californian 'spiritual healer' were married at a hotel in Geiranger, the picturesque UNESCO-listed village, with a backdrop of Norway’s breathtaking natural scenery.

Charles & Ron were also commissioned to design the suits of the eight groomsmen.

Ron van Maarschalkerweerd described the process as an “intense operation" lasting three months.

They dispatched the custom-made suits and the groom’s tuxedo ten days before the grand royal wedding.

Charles and Ron with shaman Durek Verrett the day after the wedding. Verrett wore one of the duo's shirts. Credit: Charles van Maarschalkerweerd

“The groomsmen were from all around the world, so we had to arrange everything over video calls, and we had no fittings,” van Maarschalkerweerd told Times of Malta.

“We sent the suits 10 days before the wedding. Everything was perfect, and the couple loved them.”

The three-day wedding festivities kicked off on Thursday, and the fashionable duo were among the 350 guests, including Norwegian royals, family and friends.

“It was three days of celebrations, and it was a beautiful and special wedding,” Ron said.

“The wedding was a celebration of true love, and the royal family were so loving towards the couple.”

Freedom to design the groom's suit

Van Maarschalkerweerd said they met Verrett a few years back at one of their fashion shows in Los Angeles.

“He became a fan of our work, and even bought a few pieces in the past,” he recalled.

Earlier this year, he phoned the duo asking them to design his wedding suit.

“We were very excited, and after a few calls with Durek and the Princess discussing their ideas, they left us with a lot of creative freedom to design the suits.”

Design sketches of the groomsmen's suits. Credit: Charles and Ron The design sketch of Durek Verrett's bespoke tuxedo. Credit: Charles and Ron

The groom’s tuxedo and trousers were made from black silk jacquard, keeping a classical design for the royal wedding.

The tuxedo was lined with gold and included a gold cummerbund and tie knot, with the idea of bringing out some of Verrett's “lovable” characteristics in the design.

The couple’s monograms were embroidered in gold on the tuxedo jacket, Van Maarschalkerweerd explained it was the couple’s design and idea.

The couple’s monograms were embroidered in gold on Durek Verrett's tuxedo sleeve. Credit: Heiko Junge/ AFP

“We simply came up with the idea of embroidering the monogram on the sleeve, and they loved it,” he said.

The groomsmen’s three-piece suits were also black and made from light wool with finishing touches of pink.

"Everybody was full of praise for the wedding outfits," he said.

He described Verrett as a "special and lovable character, who always has a sense of calmness, even during the most stressful moments."

Charles and Ron were invited to the royal wedding of the Norwegian princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett. Credit: Charles van Maarschalkerweerd

A union that raised eyebrows in Norway

The relationship between the Norwegian princess and the shaman has raised eyebrows in the past.

The princess, a 52-year-old divorcee, claims to be a clairvoyant who can speak with angels, a gift she has shared and profited from in books and courses.

Verrett, 49, calls himself a "sixth-generation shaman" and sells pricey gold medallions that he says save lives.

The couple announced their engagement in June 2022 and the couple’s eccentricity has ruffled feathers in Norway, as has their disregard for science and their use of their royalties for commercial gain.

Shortly after announcing their engagement, the princess relinquished her royal duties. While she kept her title, she agreed not to use it in her commercial endeavours.

The couple has also angered Norwegian media by signing deals with Hello! magazine and Netflix for exclusive coverage of the wedding.

The princess is fourth in line to the Norwegian throne.