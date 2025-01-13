The Għaqda Filantropika Talent Mosti is hosting an exhibition of wood and ceramic sculptures by Charles Sammut.

The exhibition, titled Imagne – 30 Years Later, is celebrating Sammut’s long artistic career.

He was born in Marsa in 1952 and started attending the Malta School of Art at the age of 16. He later studied ceramics with renowned ceramist Gabriel Caruana. It was Caruana who introduced him to Danish artist Jan Alan Johnson, with whom Sammut studied from 1988 to 1995 in Denmark.

The artist takes his inspiration from nature and his work reflects the forms of plants, seeds and rocks. His style is abstract and minimalistic, capturing the spirit of the forms in simple elegant lines.

A wood sculpture by the artist.

Sammut has taken part in many collective exhibitions, the most notable being a 10-year alternative exhibition with Cypriot ceramicists. He has had several solo exhibitions and has many works in public spaces, in Malta and abroad, not only in ceramic but also in bronze, metal and stone.

The exhibition opens on January 18 and runs until the 26th at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone, Mosta. Entrance is free. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 6 to 8pm; Saturdays from 10am to noon and 6 to 8pm; and Sundays from 10am to noon.