The late archbishop Paul Cremona stepped down from the Church’s top post because of prolonged “direct and indirect pressure,” Father Charles Tabone claimed in explosive comments on the national broadcaster on Thursday.

“Cremona resigned because he was under pressure,” Tabone told TVM in a televised interview. “There were months during which direct and indirect pressure was placed on him to resign. And he was mostly hurt by the indirect pressure.”

At the time, Cremona was believed to have been suffering from depression, although this is a claim that Cremona himself refuted shortly after his resignation, saying that he suffered from exhaustion, not depression.

'He wasn't ill, he was tired'

Tabone, a Dominican like Cremona and a close friend of the late archbishop, echoed these thoughts.

“He (Cremona) was being sent the message that he’s not fit to be Archbishop because he was ill. But he wasn’t ill, he was tired. I’m saying what the psychiatrist told him.”

Tabone recalled finding Cremona weeping during one of his routine visits, as he held a newspaper in his hands.

“Look what they did to me, Chal,” Tabone recalled Cremona telling him. “I’ve never hurt anyone”.

But despite this, Tabone said, Cremona never showed any animosity or rancour towards his detractors.

‘Pressure came from newspaper articles’: Tabone

Tabone returned to TVM on Friday to elaborate on his initial comments.

“Cremona was not forced to resign,” he said. “But several newspaper articles were written about what he was going through – because everyone knew he suffered from burnout – and these hurt him deeply.”

“The pressure came from these articles, not directly from a person.”

When approached by Times of Malta to clarify which articles he was referring to, Tabone said “I was not referring to any specific article because there were several”.

Tabone told TVM that Cremona was calm after deciding to resign, knowing that his health would no longer allow him to fully dedicate himself to his role.

He also thanked the sitting archbishop Charles Scicluna, describing him as a person who was always close to Cremona, both before and after Cremona’s resignation.

Ill-health, leadership crisis in the summer of 2014

Cremona, who died earlier this week, stepped down as archbishop in October 2014, in a move that shocked the country. At the time, Cremona had cited ill-health as the reason for his resignation.

But his resignation also came amid widespread criticism of his leadership in the press, particularly from clergymen.

In a controversial August 2014 opinion piece published by Times of Malta, Fr Joe Borg spoke of the need to infuse new life into the Church’s pastoral and administrative work, before turning to what he described as “the elephant in the room”.

“More and more pastoral operators are every day realising more clearly that the leadership situation in the Archdiocese of Malta is worse than that experienced by the Nationalist Party after the 1976 election.”

Days later, Fr Joe Inguanez told MaltaToday that the Church leadership was in crisis, calling for “critical decisions” to be taken.

Meanwhile, Fr René Camilleri spoke of a “leadership vacuum” at the Church’s highest echelons which was fuelling “widespread unrest among the clergy”.

Several other unnamed clergymen reportedly expressed similar reservations, citing the need for clearer pastoral direction and stronger central management from the Church’s leadership.

Cremona: Critics were not main reason I resigned

Days after their public criticism, the trio were summoned to meet Cremona for what the latter described as a “very frank conversation”.

“I have no rancour against them, absolutely,” Cremona had said when asked about public criticism of his leadership. “Perhaps they accelerated it (my resignation), but it wasn’t as if they were the main reason”.

A 2014 Times Talk episode debated the issue.

The issue featured heavily in an October 2014 episode of Times Talk.

Interviewed during the episode, Victor Axiaq, the head of the Church’s environment commission repeated his previous claim that many of Cremona’s critics wanted the Church to pull closer to the Nationalist Party.

“I believe there were bad reasons why he had to leave,” Axiaq had said of Cremona. “There were people who wanted him to speak in a manner that they wanted but he wasn’t ready to do.”

“He was crucified by these people who expected the Church to play a role in politics.”

Fr Joe Borg, a guest on the episode, said he disagreed with Axiaq’s verdict, pointing to how Cremona himself had said that the critique had been written with good intentions and out of love for the Church.

“God forbid there are people who think that Archbishop Cremona doesn’t have the backbone to resist a few articles,” Borg had said. “I hold the Archbishop in far higher esteem than that.”