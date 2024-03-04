Devynne Charlton bettered her own 60m hurdles world record, Mondo Duplantis once again ruled supreme in the pole vault and there were second golds for Femke Bol and Alexander Doom on the third and final day of the world indoor championships on Sunday.

In another scintillating night of track and field at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena, US sprint star Noah Lyles also played a cameo, running the third leg of the US men’s 4x400m relay ultimately thwarted in their bid for gold by Doom’s Belgium.

Charlton credited a mental reset as she stole the show with a blistering 7.65 seconds to win the hurdles.

“This mean a whole lot because I have set myself goals,” said the Bahamian, who improved by three-hundredths the previous best she set at last month’s Millrose Games in New York.

