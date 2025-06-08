The Malta Maritime Forum (MMF) has once again demonstrated its pivotal role in uniting stakeholders across government, industry and regulatory bodies to shape a future-proof ‘National Maritime Transport Strategy for Malta’.

During a seminar where participants filled the Conference Hall in Kappara and which was part of the MMF’s Annual General Assembly, key decision-makers from the public and private sectors gathered to discuss the articulation and next steps of the much-anticipated strategy which is designed to integrate into the wider Malta Vision 2050 economic plan.

Opening the session, MMF chair Godwin Xerri reaffirmed the forum’s commitment to the development of the strategy, calling it “a fundamental pillar” of the maritime industry’s future. He highlighted that the MMF had long prioritised the need for such a strategy to assess where the industry stands and to identify a clear path forward. Xerri likened the strategy to a business plan − vital for private companies and even more critical for an entire sector that is central to Malta’s connectivity and economic well-being.

While emphasising the importance of consultation, Xerri welcomed the government’s appointment of Perit Karmenu Vella to spearhead the coordination of the strategy, supported by E-Cubed Consultants. Xerri underscored that the ultimate goal of the strategy should be an actionable plan, complete with specific targets, KPIs and regular updates − “a living document” that adapts to evolving realities.

In his keynote speech, the Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works, Chris Bonett, described the event as “an essential meeting point for an industry that quite literally keeps our nation moving”. He pointed out that given Malta’s unique geographical and economic profile, the country’s reliance on maritime transport is among the highest in the world.

“The country would come to a halt if any link in the maritime transport chain were to fail,” he said, explaining why the strategy was not just a technical exercise but a central pillar in Malta’s future. The minister reiterated that the strategy will feed directly into Malta Vision 2050 − building a modern, agile and sustainable economy.

Opposition spokesperson for maritime affairs, Ivan Castillo, echoed the spirit of cross-party consensus that generally characterises maritime affairs. He acknowledged the quiet but strategic contribution of the sector and stressed the need for greater visibility to attract new talent.

The shadow minister called for a “strategy that focuses on the how,” endorsing the four strategic pillars proposed but urging the addition of a fifth: the establishment of an independent regulatory authority to ensure timely and effective decisions. He also advocated for more space in ports to be reserved specifically for maritime uses, noting that “every inch must fit into an overall plan”.

Gordon Cordina, executive director at E-Cubed Consultants, presented the draft strategy framework. He explained that the strategy aims to be an enabling instrument that guides investment, regulatory reforms and other policy actions over time.

The country would come to a halt if any link in the maritime transport chain were to fail

By aligning with Malta Vision 2050 and unlocking synergies across connected sectors, the maritime industry could increase its GDP contribution by 2.5 percentage points, generating around 5,500 new, higher quality jobs in the process.

Transport Malta CEO Kurt Farrugia underlined the regulator’s contribution towards the draft and thanked Capt. David Bugeja, in particular for his efforts in this regard. He thanked the forum for bringing the industry and wider stakeholders together to contribute their views at this early stage of the consultation process with a view to shape a strategy which best suits the country which was so dependent on maritime transport.

Industry voices at the seminar reinforced these priorities with practical insights. Joseph Bugeja, chair of ATTO, highlighted the fundamental role of international logistics in ensuring Malta’s economic connectivity. Representing an organisation that accounts for 85% of weekly trade via trailers, Bugeja commended the MMF and the ministry for their collaborative work in developing the strategy.

Stephen Xuereb, CEO of Valletta Cruise Port and COO of Global Ports Holding, discussed infrastructure constraints affecting the cruise industry. He called for a port management plan that supports multi-use facilities and proposed land reclamation as a long-term solution to expand operational space. Xuereb also emphasised the need to develop new, decentralised experiences for cruise passengers to enhance sustainability and economic impact.

Alex Montebello, CEO of Malta Freeport Terminals, stressed that maintaining global connectivity is critical to Malta’s role as a regional transshipment hub. He cited examples of multinational companies that used Malta as a hub for their vast international business and a gateway to North Africa. Montebello noted that realising such opportunities depended on continued investment, robust infrastructure and a well-functioning ecosystem. In line with skills development, he announced a new master’s degree in port management and logistics, developed in collaboration with the University of Malta.

Bank of Valletta CEO Kenneth Farrugia also addressed the seminar and praised the strength of Malta’s maritime cluster while urging operators to integrate ESG principles into their business models to ensure resilience and long-term success.

Farrugia emphasised the need for sustained investment and shared that the bank was working with institutions like the EIB, EIF and MDB to provide innovative financial tools. He also expressed openness to syndicated financing and co-risk mechanisms to support ambitious maritime projects.

In summing up the discussions, it became clear that the Malta Maritime Forum is more than just a platform − it is a driver of strategic change, uniting Malta’s maritime stakeholders under a common vision. With momentum building behind the strategy, Malta is poised to strengthen its position as a maritime leader in the Mediterranean and beyond.

Kevin J. Borg is the CEO of the Malta Maritime Forum.