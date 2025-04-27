Every generation is called to navigate its own economic turning point. For ours, that moment is now. The challenges we face – climate disruption, digital transformation, shifting demographics and global uncertainty – are complex and interlinked. But they also carry the seeds of renewal. If we act with foresight and clarity, we can turn this moment of uncertainty into one of bold transformation.

The National Productivity Board was established with that spirit in mind. As a country, Malta has long demonstrated agility and resilience in the face of external shocks. But resilience, while essential, is not the same as readiness. Productivity – the engine of long-term prosperity – must now take centre stage. It is the core driver of wages, competitiveness, innovation and sustainable public finances. And it is the single most important variable in determining whether our growth is inclusive, future-proof and socially equitable.

Across Europe, national productivity boards are mandated to provide independent, evidence-based insights to support national reform agendas. They form part of the EU’s structural effort to enhance economic coordination and competitiveness within the euro area and beyond. Each board operates within its own context but all are united by a shared commitment: to place productivity at the heart of policy planning.

In Malta, our board has taken this mandate seriously. Over the past year, we have worked to develop a productivity framework tailored to Malta’s realities – one that moves beyond simplistic economic indicators and embraces the multi-dimensional nature of productivity in a small, open economy. The framework we present in this year’s National Productivity Report 2024 is structured around four pillars: work, capital, innovation and natural resources. It provides a comprehensive lens through which we can understand both our strengths and our constraints.

Our decision to focus this year’s report on the twin transition – digital and green – was not accidental. It reflects our understanding that these two forces are no longer peripheral – they are central. They represent the dual axis around which future competitiveness will be shaped. Countries that succeed in embedding sustainability and digitalisation into their economic models will be the frontrunners of tomorrow’s global economy.

We can turn this moment of uncertainty into one of transformation - David Xuereb

The twin transition is not simply a policy agenda – it is a strategic opportunity. Digitalisation enables us to use data, automation and intelligence to create more value with fewer resources. Sustainability demands that we use those resources more wisely and with future generations in mind. Together, these forces can drive a new wave of productivity – one that is more resilient, inclusive and environmentally aligned.

The 2024 report outlines clear, evidence-based recommendations to accelerate this transition. It identifies the structural bottlenecks that hinder Malta’s productivity – from skill mismatches and SME digital gaps to infrastructure congestion and innovation fragmentation. And it proposes practical, measurable solutions – rooted in our national context but aligned with our European commitments.

Above all, the report is a call to action. Because improving productivity is not the responsibility of one institution – it is a shared national mission. It requires alignment between government, business, academia and civil society. It requires investing in skills, unlocking innovation, rethinking systems and ensuring that no one is left behind.

As chairperson of the National Productivity Board, I remain confident that Malta has both the capacity and the courage to lead in this new era.

The foundation has been laid. The path is clear. The time to act is now.

David Xuereb is the chairperson of the Malta National Productivity Board and MCESD.