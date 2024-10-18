Flyers that popped up around the island claiming to have evidence exposing a supposed cheating boyfriend turned out to be a clever marketing stunt by an industrious food truck owner.

Several of the flyers, printed on plain and unassuming printer paper appeared overnight in Msida, Birkirkara, and Għargħur, written in the voice of a scorned lover making a daring act of public revenge.

"Hi Andre, I know you cheated on me. Don’t bother coming back. Here is the proof," the note reads, accompanied by mysterious a QR code.

However, instead of revealing any scandalous evidence, the code leads to a 10 per cent discount at Dre’s Grill, a food truck in Għargħur.

The message presented to people who tried to scan the code on the 'cheating' posters

As the audacious flyer made the rounds on social media this morning many took to Facebook to add their two cents.

Some commended the supposedly jilted partner for taking revenge on the person who betrayed them, while others got a good laugh at the idea of several people driven to panic that the flyer might be about them.

"Imagine different Andres scanning to see if it's them," one person wrote.

Andre Galea, the 26-year-old owner of Dre’s Grill, admitted that he didn’t expect the posters to gain so much attention.

"I thought there would be more feedback from residents in the areas first, rather than all the online interest it has received," he said.

He said that the idea came during a brainstorming session with his team.

"People are naturally curious, so we thought, let's give it a try and see what happens," he explained.

Galea said they were seeking an affordable way to maximise publicity, and this guerrilla marketing tactic seemed like the perfect solution.

The posters were put up on Thursday night, and Galea recalled how he and his team enjoyed watching people's reactions.

At one bus stop in Msida, three women curiously peeked at the poster, trying to read the message. Once Galea and his team left, the women quickly scanned the QR code.

Galea added that, while was too early to determine the campaign's success, the response so far had been positive.

He encouraged others to try similar creative marketing approaches.

"It’s a cheap and easy way to get attention. All you need is a printer, a QR code, and creativity."