A chef who was accused of sexually assaulting a long-time colleague was refused bail on arraignment on Thursday.

The incident took place on Friday night after Mohammed Abraham Manneh, 27, from Mali, asked a female colleague of eight years to give him a lift home.

As they chatted in the car, he allegedly touched her breasts and made more intimate contact. After the unwelcome episode, the woman went to Mosta health centre, where she was found to have bruises and blood on her breasts. Her injuries were certified as slight. The woman also filed a police report.

Manneh pleaded not guilty to committing non-consensual sexual acts with the alleged victim, causing her slight injuries, holding her against her will, harassment, causing her fear of violence as well as offending public morals or decency.

Assisted by an interpreter and a legal aid lawyer, Manneh requested bail. His lawyer argued that the accused had a fixed address, a fixed job and an untainted criminal record.

The prosecution rebutted that the accused was currently on forced leave and when that term ran out his employment would be terminated. Since the alleged victim, co-workers and their boss were still to testify, the risk of tampering with evidence was real. Moreover, the accused had no ties to Malta and that made the risk of absconding real.

Magistrate Nadia Helena Vella turned down the request for bail.

AG lawyer Jurgen Dalli and Inspector Warren Galea were prosecuted. Lawyer Keith Borg appeared for the victim.