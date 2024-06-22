The proprietor of a popular chain of supermarkets has been left frustrated by police inaction in prosecuting shoplifting and said they are “shirking their duties” by doing so.

Chef’s Choice managing director, Joe Mizzi told Times of Malta that, as a rule, the company insists on proceeding with legal action against shoplifters. However, this is becoming increasingly difficult, he said, when it feels like the police do not take these incidents seriously enough, with one case remaining pending for over a year.

In a series of correspondence seen by Times of Malta, Mizzi has continued to follow up on this particular incident, which took place on May 4, 2023, but his requests for more information appear to have fallen on deaf ears.

During the incident in question, six bottles of alcohol were stolen from the chain’s Żabbar shop, with a total value of €67.92.

The very same day, a police report was filed, with Mizzi saying that he provided the police with CCTV evidence, as well as the contact details of the employees who had witnessed the events. Although Mizzi was told the suspects were identified, prosecution has not progressed, despite several letters sent by Mizzi’s lawyer to the police, as well as Mizzi writing to the police commissioner directly.

'It's very irritating'

“It’s very irritating because it feels like the police are shirking their duty to take people to court,” Mizzi said.

“In the Żabbar case, we sent them CCTV, anything we could think of, and I wrote to the police inspector and the police commissioner but still nothing,” he continued.

“It bothers me because it encourages more theft. Because they’ve gotten away with it really, they know that nobody has taken action.”

According to Mizzi, this is not the first time he has faced resistance by the police to prosecute petty crimes like shoplifting.

A notice outside a Chef's Choice store warns shoppers their bags could be searched. Photo: Jonathan Borg

On another occasion at his shop in Gżira, Mizzi said his employees stopped a person from stealing and made him wait for the police to arrive, only to be allegedly told by officers that there was no need for the matter to escalate because the person had agreed to pay for the stolen items.

I know that, with the amounts they stole it’s almost not worth going through the hassle, but I think that it is the principle of the matter - Joe Mizzi

“Even my employees feel demoralised about this,” Mizzi continued, “they feel like their efforts went to waste.”

Mizzi said that, while he is aware it is costing him more than it is worth pursuing this cause, he feels that a point must be made.

“I know that, with the amounts they stole it’s almost not worth going through the hassle, but I think that it is the principle of the matter,” he said.

“The police are meant to serve their citizens and I feel like they are not protecting us.”

Questions have been sent to the Malta Police Force.