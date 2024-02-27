During Monday’s horse racing meeting at the Marsa Racetrack, young sensation Cherise Farrugia secured her 50th win of her career.

It was on November 1, 2020, when Farrugia secured her first-ever win on Erromanga. Farrugia had secured that victory at only 16 years of age.

Three years on, the 19-year-old has reached the landmark of 50 career wins when securing victory with Hanouchka in the Class Bronze race held on Monday.

Farrugia hails from a family who are avid horse racing enthusiasts. Her father Andre is one of the leading horse owners in Malta and abroad, while her grandfather Andrew is one of the most experienced drivers on the island.

On the other hand, her great grandfather, Kola Farrugia, known as ‘Kola tal-ġebel’ is considered among the best drivers and trainers that were ever seen in Malta.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com