Chevrolet has revealed its most powerful Corvette to date with the new ZR1.

Powering the new car is a 5.5-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that produces a total of 1,078bhp and 828Nm of torque. While further performance figures are yet to be revealed, what we do know is that engineers clocked a sub-10 second quarter mile time on the car’s first launch and all four test drivers reached over 200mph on their first laps at the Nurburgring.

Scott Bell, Vice President of Chevrolet said: “The team that revolutionised the Corvette with the mid-engine architecture took on another challenge: take the ZR1 to the next level.

“Corvette ZR1 is all about pushing the envelope with raw power and cutting-edge innovation. From Stingray, to Z06, E-Ray, and now ZR1, the Corvette family continues to elevate with each new iteration – and challenge the best in the world.”

