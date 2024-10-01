Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti has banned professional press photographers and videographers from a ceremony to mark the opening of the forensic year.

Photographers who turned up at the Law Courts for the annual ceremony were stopped from entering, in a move that was not communicated to the media beforehand.

A security staff member told Times of Malta photographer Matthew Mirabelli that only a photographer from the Department of Information would be allowed at the event.

However, the prime minister and president's photographers were also allowed to enter.

Press photographers and videographers wait outside court. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The start of the forensic year brings together all of Malta's judges and magistrates and many top lawyers. The event is usually attended by dignitaries, including the president, prime minister and leader of the opposition.

It is one of the rare times of the year that photographers are allowed into Valletta's law courts to photograph the event, which is addressed by the chief justice.

No explanation was given for the move to prohibit press photographers. Journalists were allowed in.

Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti at a May 2024 book launch. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

IĠM condemns decision

The Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM), which represents Maltese journalists, was told by the Court Services Agency that the decision was made by the Chief Justice, Mark Chetcuti.

In a statement, it said the decision "goes against the spirit of the Constitution that protects freedom of expression".

"After all, magistrates and judges are not a secret sect and should never act as if they are," it said.

"While the IĠM understands concerns raised when the faces of members of the judiciary are published in the media, this should never lead to a situation where the judiciary works in secret.

"After all, our judicial system is public and that is how it should stay. In the past, it was always a tradition for photographers and camerapersons to be allowed inside and take photos and footage of this unique occasion characterised by the Chief Justice’s speech.

"Regrettably, the Chief Justice this year chose to roll back the clock."

A sitting is held at Hall 22 every year on October 1 to mark the forensic year and the courtroom is usually packed for the occasion.