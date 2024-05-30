The summer holidays are just around the corner and they bring with them a set of challenges for working parents.

Navigating the demands of both work and family life can be a real challenge, especially during those days when summer schools do not operate. When parents have to be at work, finding reliable childcare for their kids can be tough. Luckily, Kids Camp Malta is here to help.

Kids Camp Malta is a camp designed for children aged three to nine years, during specific school breaks. It will run during summer on the following dates: July 1-5, August 12, 13, 14 and 16, and September 9-20.

The camp will run on weekdays from 8am till 2:30pm at St Aloysius Secondary School in Birkirkara.

This schedule ensures that parents have reliable support when they need it most. For more information or to enroll your children, visit the Kids Camp Malta Facebook page or e-mail info@kidscampmalta.com. With Kids Camp Malta, parents can work with peace of mind, knowing their children are well cared for.