A suspected knife attack in northern England on Monday left at least eight people injured, believed to include children, emergency services said.

Police said armed officers had detained a male and seized a knife after being called to a property in Southport, near Liverpool in north-west England, at 11.50am (1050 GMT).

"There are a number of reported casualties," said a police statement.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it had "treated eight patients with stab injuries who have been taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital."

Police have cordoned off the area where a suspected knife attack in northern England left at least eight people injured, including children, emergency services have said. Credit: ROLAND LLOYD PARRY

Local business owner Colin Parry, one of the people who called police, told the domestic Press Association news agency that he believed several "young girls" had been stabbed.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident "horrendous and deeply shocking," adding on X, formerly called Twitter, that "my thoughts are with all those affected."