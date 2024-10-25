Children who witness violence in the family home should receive therapy even without parental consent, according to a foundation that deals with domestic abuse.

The St Jeanne Antide Foundation said children are not getting psychological support because both parents must consent before a child is given therapy.

This means that an abuser could potentially stop their son or daughter from getting professional help.

“Every boy and girl who has experienced domestic violence should receive psychological support but, because of disagreement and animosity between parents, children don’t get the support they need,” the foundation’s director, Melanie Piscopo said.

She made the proposal to parliament’s social and family affairs committee earlier this month.

“If there is a court sentence, parental signatures should not be required to provide therapy, as children need support,” she said. She suggested that schools and social workers have more authority in deciding whether children receive psychological support.

Piscopo pointed to research that shows children who have witnessed violence have a high risk of growing up and either becoming victims of domestic violence or seriously hurting someone else.

“We’ve seen it ourselves – children come to us, and 12 or 13 years later, they are either victims or perpetrators,” she said.

Therapy could help avoid the risk of “repeating the cycle”, Piscopo said.

Shakira Fenech, who heads the foundation’s domestic violence unit, and is a survivor of domestic violence, said that children who suffered abuse are likely to face problems as they grow older. That includes addiction, having sex at a very early age and even physical illness.

Asked about the foundation’s proposal, a spokesperson for the family ministry said it could possibly be included in an upcoming reform of the family court.

It suggested St Jeanne Antide Foundation put forward its suggestions in an ongoing consultation, which closes on November 11.

