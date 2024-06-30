The China Cultural Centre in Malta is participating in a multicultural event organised by the Southern Regional Council at the Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Luċija on July 4.

Adults and children alike are invited to enjoy an enriching experience, where they can immerse themselves in the beauty of Chinese culture and traditions.

The activities hosted by the China Cultural Centre will commence at 9am in the Tea Room, featuring a calligraphy workshop and a tea ceremony.

These sessions will be repeated at 11am for those who cannot attend the earlier timeslot.

At 10am, during the break between these two sessions, attendees can delve into the story of the ‘Terracotta Warriors’ and enjoy various Chinese dance and music performances.

For more information on this upcoming cultural event, e-mail events2024ccc@gmail.com.