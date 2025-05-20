The China Cultural Centre in Malta, in collaboration with Zhejiang Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Centre, Western Regional Council Malta and the Żurrieq local council, is hosting a Chinese cultural night in celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival (Duanwu Festival) at Ġnien il-Ġibjun, Żurrieq, on Saturday at 7pm.

The Dragon Boat Festival, celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month, is one of China’s four major traditional festivals, with a history spanning over 2,000 years.

It originated from ancient Chinese reverence for seasonal changes and customs aimed at warding off disease and promoting health. Over time, it became deeply intertwined with the legend of Qu Yuan (340BCE-278BCE), a patriotic poet, and has evolved into a significant symbol of Chinese culture.

In 2009, UNESCO officially inscribed the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural

Heritage of Humanity, recognising its global cultural value as a traditional practice and community event. It was the first Chinese festival to be included on the list.

This recognition encompasses not only key customs such as dragon boat racing and making zongzi (rice dumplings), but also a variety of folk activities like hanging mugwort and wearing scented sachets. These traditions reflect the wisdom of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

Through its inscription, the Dragon Boat Festival has become not only a cultural treasure of China but also a shared spiritual heritage of humanity and a bridge for cultural exchange worldwide.

In tribute to the moving tale of Qu Yuan and the enduring spirit of Chinese culture, the evening will feature a programme of traditional and folk performances. Guests will enjoy the stirring sounds of the pipa, bamboo flute and xiao, alongside graceful traditional dances and evocative folk songs from the fishermen of Zhoushan.

A martial arts display will showcase China’s physical artistry, while puppetry and figure performances will bring ancient stories to life.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.