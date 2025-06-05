The China Cultural Centre in Malta, in collaboration with the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the Zhejiang Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Centre, the Żurrieq local council and the Western Regional Council of Malta, celebrated the Dragon Boat Festival in Żurrieq on May 24.

The evening brought to life centuries-old Chinese traditions through music, dance and cultural exchange, with a distinguished delegation of performers from Zhejiang province, China.

In his opening speech, Zhu Hanming, deputy director of the Zhejiang Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Centre, spoke of the rich history and global cultural impact of his home province.

“Located on the southeast coast of China, Zhejiang is a land well known not only for its pristine landscapes and dynamic spirit of innovation but also for its rich cultural legacy. Treasures such as silk and porcelain once made their way across oceans to this beautiful land, becoming lasting symbols of our cherished cultural history.”

A comedic folk dance by Yang Rongdi.

Yuan Yuan, director of the China Cultural Centre in Malta, highlighted the broader significance of the evening.

“Tonight’s special occasion is more than a variety show of music and dance. It is a celebration of our shared values, appreciation of beauty and the pursuit of a better life. Culture and arts are a universal language − one that unites communities and strengthens friendships.”

The Chinese delegation was welcomed by Żurrieq mayor Rita Grima.

“Your visit makes an important step forward in our relationship. It reflects the spirit of openness and cooperation that defines our partnership − whether in health, trade, or culture,” she said.

Luo Shimin performing a fishemen's folk chant.

‘A journey through China’s living traditions’

The performances unfolded as a journey through China’s living traditions.

Guo Mei began the evening with a stirring solo on the pipa, an ancient instrument known for its emotive range. Her piece captured the movement and energy of dragon boat racing. This was followed by Wang Yuanyuan, who brought to life the graceful art of Wuju opera through a flowing dance that mimicked the motion of water using long, elegant sleeves.

St Ignatius College Ħandaq Middle School students playing the pipa with Mei Guo.

Chen Mi introduced the delicate sounds of the bamboo flute, an instrument known for capturing the music of nature, while Luo Shimin performed a rousing folk chant once sung by fishermen of the Zhoushan Archipelago − a song passed down through generations.

Lin Chenxue, a national martial arts champion, presented a dynamic sword dance, transforming the ancient Longquan blade into a symbol of strength and grace. Yang Rongdi then brought levity to the evening with a comedic folk dance inspired by the slow, exaggerated movements of a tortoise − a beloved symbol of longevity in Chinese culture.

Wang Yuanyuan and Liao Wenzan combined Wuju opera and puppet theatre.

Audiences were also treated to a dramatic scene from one of China’s most famous love stories, Legend of the White Snake, where Wang Yuanyuan and Liao Wenzan combined Wuju opera and puppet theatre to portray thetale of a spirit and her human beloved.

Students from Malta’s first Pipa Music Club – a collaboration between the China Cultural Centre in Malta and St Ignatius College Ħandaq Middle School – performed Zongzi Song with their teacher, Guo Mei. This charming children’s piece themed around the traditional festival celebrates youth, music and the spirit of reunion.

The organising team together with the performers.

The evening concluded with a vibrant finale, as the Chinese performers joined in a rendition of the Maltese piece Il-festa.

The performers from Zhejiang also visited Mqabba Primary School and St Benedict College Secondary School in Kirkop, where hundreds of local students enjoyed a captivating showcase of Chinese culture and traditions.