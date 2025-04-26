The Mnarja Philharmonic Society recently announced it would be presenting the original oratorio entitled Rabtietna, with lyrics by Joe Chircop and music by Mro Ray Sciberras.

The oratorio will be performed at the basilica dedicated to St Peter and St Paul in Nadur, on Friday, May 2 at 7.30pm. It has as its theme the bond of the apostles St Peter and St Paul, Nadur and its basilica.

The Mnarja Band, led by its musical director, Joseph Grech, will feature various string instruments, including violoncellos and double basses, harp, as well as instruments not usually seen in a band during traditional services related to a feast.

This symphonic format will help make the interpretation of the oratorio more refined. The purposefully selected choir of around 50 choristers, trained by Dorothy Bezzina and Amy Borg, will accompany soloists Rosabelle Bianchi, Clare Chigo, Stanley Joe Portelli, Albert Buttigieg and Louis Andrew Cassar.

This event was made possible thanks to the support of the Mnarja Philharmonic Society, Nadur parish, Nadur local council and the Malta Tourism Authority.