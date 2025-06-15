The debate on the introduction of euthanasia in Malta boils down to two crucial questions, which I shall be addressing in turn before proposing a way out of this impasse.

The first question goes as follows: Should my freedom to choose to end my life, even in cases of severe suffering, be allowed to override the common good?

At face value, the decision to opt for ending one’s own life when passing through a terminal illness might seem to be a personal decision completely unrelated to the rest of the human community.

The consultation document published by the government on the introduction of assisted voluntary euthanasia makes it clear that, “The patient has the right to decide whether their relatives should be informed of their request”. In other words, persons can opt for euthanasia even without letting their loved ones know.

Choosing assisted voluntary euthanasia is, in the minds of many, a private affair from start to finish.

Such an argument might make perfect sense to many. Yet, when it comes to passing a legislation, laws are just only insofar as they benefit the common good.

In brief, the common good is the sum of conditions that allow all members of society, with the exclusion of nobody, to be able to flourish. The common good includes education, the environment and also health, understood in the widest sense of the word.

Several articles have been published in this newspaper presenting evidence from other countries about how introducing assisted voluntary euthanasia negatively impacts the common good in terms of health and well-being. Less resources end up being channelled into palliative care services and suicide rates are likely to increase due to the normalisation of taking one’s own life.

To these two elements, I add a third, the paradox of choice, a term popularised by Barry Schwartz in his book of the same title. The North American psychologist insists that, when faced with more options, more people feel compelled to choose one option rather than another. This happens not out of freedom of choice but, rather, because of other implicit forces acting upon them.

Laws exist to protect the vulnerable but also to educate the citizen and shape culture. This is especially true when laws touch on deeply existential issues, such as life and death. When such a choice is enshrined in law, in what has been called the “sanctity of choice”, then the option that requires fewer resources becomes the default position.

Those who are more likely to be negatively affected by this paradox of choice are persons who are socially disadvantaged, with less financial resources and least embedded in meaningful relationships.

A person I have always known to be generous and jovial has recently been diagnosed with a terminal illness. She confided to me that, when her condition eventually worsens, she does not want to suffer. However, what she is dreading most, she said, is the prospect of living with pain compounded with the anxiety, if the law were passed, of having to choose whether to end their life or not.

No one should have to live with this kind of anguish at this critical phase of their life.

At face value, the decision to opt for ending one’s own life might seem to be a personal decision - Fr Carlo Calleja

I now turn to a second crucial question.

Ought we ever to entertain the idea of allowing the state to deem that some lives, given the appropriate safeguards, be taken without the commission of homicide?

To paraphrase Italian philosopher Giorgio Agamben, by the very act of introducing safeguards, the life of those who fall within these criteria is being stripped of its social meaning and reduced to mere biological existence. Such lives suddenly fall outside the scope of legal protection.

At the whims of another human being, backed by a political majority, a decision is arbitrarily taken on which lives are worth living and which lives are not.

This is a threshold that must never be crossed.

To entrust the political powers with the capacity to decide which lives are worth protecting and which lives are unworthy of being lived is too big a responsibility to bear. Such decisions fudge the line between medicine and politics.

Rather than introducing assisted voluntary euthanasia, effort must be put instead into improving not only palliative care but something even more basic, that is, communication.

The healthcare system has become so overwhelmed,

locally, that even the most dedicated of healthcare professionals scarcely have the luxury of having meaningful conversations at length with patients and their relatives in a confidential setting. This leads to a fragmented healthcare system where continuity of care is often lacking. Relatives are sometimes inadequately informed about the prognosis of their loved ones and about possible treatment outcomes.

Instead of preparing the patient and their relatives for a timely death, medical staff feel compelled to do ‘everything possible’ to appease the unmet expectations of relatives, thereby prolonging suffering unnecessarily. Lack of communication is also probably one of the reasons why use of palliative sedation is looked upon with suspicion in Malta.

A way forward out of the deadlock between those in favour and those against euthanasia is improving communication in the various healthcare settings and retrieving a culture of care.

This needs to be coupled with a renewed trust in the practical wisdom of medical professionals to meet the real needs of their patients without changing the legal framework in ways that undermine the common good.

Carlo Calleja is a priest and resident academic in moral theology and applied ethics at the University of Malta.