Organ donation saves lives. However, one of the main challenges in organ donation in many parts of the world is that the demand for organs far exceeds their supply. This means many lives are lost each year because there are not enough organs available for all those who need them.

The Church considers organ donation as an act of love. It highlights the need for organ donors and encourages Christians to view this as a challenge to their generosity and self-giving. The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that “organ donation after death is a noble and meritorious act and is to be encouraged as an expression of generous solidarity” (n. 2296).

In his encyclical letter Evangelium Vitae, John Paul II speaks of society’s fascination with a “culture of death”. He calls on Catholics and people of good faith everywhere to move from that culture towards a celebration of the glory of God in a “culture of life”. In thinking about the gift of life God has given each of us, one of the greatest ways an individual can honour that gift is by making a conscious decision to be an organ donor. It is a decision that enables another’s life to continue and, in a very real and tangible way, promotes a “culture of life”. It is one of the many pro-life positions an individual can choose, in order to foster a culture that values life in our world.

The commitment of one person to give the gift of life to another person mirrors an essential foundation upon which the teachings of Christ are based. By knowingly choosing the donation of one’s bodily organs, one is acting as Christ would act – giving life to humanity. The donation of organs at the end of life offers the gifts of health and life to those who are most vulnerable and who are at times without hope.

Organ donation should take place in the context of love and respect for the dignity of the human person. There are, of course, parameters in determining when and how organs should be donated. Transplanted organs should never be offered for sale. They are to be given as a gift of love. Any procedure that commercialises or considers organs as items for exchange or trade is morally unacceptable.

Furthermore, it is crucial to ensure that the donor or their legitimate representatives provide informed consent, and that vital organs, those that occur singly in the body, are removed only after certain death has occurred.

Some have suggested that the key to increasing organ donor numbers is to switch from an “opt-in” to an “opt-out” policy. Consent would be presumed, unless one makes a clear statement refusing to be a donor.

But why should one assume consent instead of obtaining consent? It would be more in line with what “donation” means if consent is explicit. One can put the question to all those who reach the age of 16 – that is, the age of consent – asking them to make a clear and free option. One should also carefully address the barriers to donation, and ensure that organ donation engenders public trust, and is transparent and accountable to all. Ultimately, saving lives should always be our commitment.

Mgr Joseph Galea Curmi is Auxiliary Bishop of the Malta Archdiocese.

