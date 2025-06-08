In a country where suicide has been recognised as a pressing public health issue, the government’s National Suicide Prevention Strategy for Malta (2025-2030), which was launched last March, is a welcome and much-needed initiative. This strategy aims to work for the prevention of suicide through awareness campaigns, mental health support, community interventions, and a strong clear message: every life matters.

Fast forward a few weeks, and the government is proposing for consultation something that runs directly counter to that strategy. A recently published White Paper on Assisted Voluntary Euthanasia undermines the very principles the suicide prevention strategy is built on. The White Paper suggests that persons suffering from a terminal illness, who have been told by doctors they have less than six months to live, can be helped by a medical professional to self-administer a lethal substance and commit suicide.

The core issue is simple, yet profound: can the government genuinely promote suicide prevention while simultaneously exploring the legalisation of assisted suicide? Should one facilitate the very act that one’s strategy seeks to avert?

The suicide prevention strategy makes it clear that suicide is a com­plex tragedy rooted in emotional, psychological and social distress. It calls for empathy, professional support and stronger safety nets for vulnerable individuals. But the assisted suicide proposal introduces a radically dif­ferent message: in certain circumstances, suicide may not only be acceptable – the state could even actively facilitate it “as part of the national health service”.

Rather than facilitating suicide, Malta should strengthen its investment in palliative care, which includes medical care, spiritual and psychological services, and community support

This contradictory approach raises a significant question: how can we persuade people battling mental health issues that their life is worth fighting for, while telling a person with a terminal illness, and with a six-month life expectancy prognosis, that death might be a rational choice?

Countries that have legalised assisted suicide have seen their eligibility criteria and safeguards gradually disappear. Initially restricted to terminal illness, the practice has extended in some cases to chronic conditions, mental illness, and even non-medical suffering. Experience shows us that the ‘right to die’ can easily become the ‘duty to die’, especially for those who feel like a burden on their families or society.

At the heart of the matter is not only policy coherence, but fundamentally how much we value human life. If suicide is something the state is trying to prevent, then endorsing it in specific cases is self-defeating. It undermines the cultural and psychological framework that supports suicide prevention efforts. It normalises the idea that some lives are no longer worth living.

Rather than facilitating suicide, Malta should strengthen its investment in palliative care, which includes medical care, spiritual and psychological services, and community support. Much more needs to be done in this field. All energies should be directed to implement the National Palliative Care Strategy (2025-2035), published in April.

As we bishops emphasised in our pastoral letter ‘Compassion and care until the end’, true compassion lies not in helping people take their own lives, but in helping them find meaning, dignity, and relief in the face of suffering, never abandoning them, but providing palliative care till the end.

To the authorities: don’t kill your own suicide prevention strategy. Don’t assist the self-killing of your own people.

Mgr Joseph Galea Curmi is Auxiliary Bishop of the Malta Archdiocese.

j.galea.curmi@maltadiocese.org