These past two weeks have been a running commentary on Pope Francis’s life, pontificate and legacy. Many have also been speculating who his successor will be. The task of evaluating who Pope Francis was and how his pontificate contributed to the Church and the world is, however, proving to be difficult.

While Pope Francis remains one of the most transparent popes, his heart remains inscrutable to the categories many are using to label or describe him. Why is this so?

There are perhaps two reasons for this insurmountable difficulty, both of which emerge due to two contemporary struggles in our culture. In both ecclesial and worldly spheres, we struggle with essentiality and authenticity. I will briefly expound on this.

Tomes of literature and reports have been written and opinions expressed in the past 12 years to explain Pope Francis. Whether it was through right- or left-wing ideologies or liberal versus conservative categories, he always seemed to elude such reductionisms. This struggle can be summarised with our difficulty to accept and understand someone who tried to live by the essentials.

In his human needs he knew he needed to live in a normal household, to have frequent and meaningful contact with fellow human beings, to have a simple but constant life of prayer, to have space for literature and music, and finally, to have concrete opportunities to serve others. One could superficially see this essentiality in his apparel or liturgical vestments, but Pope Francis constantly chose the essentials, something both the world and the Church sometimes tragically miss.

Authenticity has become tragically rare, which explains why some of Pope Francis’s words and gestures were at best misunderstood, at worst berated

Pope Francis’s magisterium also emphasised the essentials, reminding us that our true identity is in being the beloved children of the Father; that ecclesial life is essentially made of fraternal relationships in Jesus; and that without the life-giving Spirit, every ecclesial effort is bound to be sterile.

The second confusing element in Pope Francis the man and the pastor is authenticity. This characteristic has also become tragically rare, which explains why some of Pope Francis’s words and gestures were at best misunderstood, at worst berated.

The Greek origins of this word ‘authenticity’ point towards an attitude of acting from the truest self, from the core of one’s being. Authentic is not equivalent to infallible. It rather means that such a person speaks, acts and decides from the same place in their heart.

If Pope Francis spoke of simplicity, he showed it in his lifestyle; if he spoke about evangelisation and the need for pastoral proximity, he lived it daily in his concrete encounters with the poor, the excluded, fellow pastors, parishioners and world leaders.

In the spirit of sincerity, we must admit that many of us were often surprised if not scandalised by such authenticity. His words made sense because they were followed by concrete gestures, while his actions were in conformity with his proclamations. When they weren’t, he humbly asked for forgiveness, which is another concrete sign of authenticity.

Pope Francis was a very likeable person and pastor but has always proved to be difficult to understand. His pontificate has left a sweet note of essentiality and authenticity, two attitudes that are challenging in as much as they are prophetic. Our energies and worries should not be focused on Francis’s successor. We should see to it that our heart may assimilate the heart of the shepherd we have been blessed to receive.

