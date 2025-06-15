Renowned Dominican friar Fr James Dominic Brent, OP, asserts that gratitude is at the heart of Christian life. It’s the humble acknowledgment of the blessings we receive daily – both big and small. The bible repeatedly advises us to express thanksgiving in every circumstance, echoing the innate connection between gratitude, faith, and personal growth.

Gratitude is recognising the good in our lives and acknowledging that this goodness is a gift. It’s about acknowledging God’s enduring love and mercy. It’s about seeing God’s hand in everything, whether a beautiful sunrise, a job promotion, or even a tough life challenge.

We learn in Psalm 107:1 to “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever.” But it’s also important to practise gratitude regardless of whether things are going our way or not. As we learn in 1 Thessalonians 5:18, “Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”

The bible speaks of gratitude as a pathway to experiencing God’s peace that surpasses all understanding: “Let us come into his presence with thanksgiving; let us make a joyful noise to him with songs of praise.” Psalm 95:2

In this light, gratitude becomes more than a virtue. It’s a lifestyle. It’s an invitation to view life through a lens of thanksgiving to God, fostering personal growth, and deepening our faith as we follow Christ’s lead in loving our neighbours as we love ourselves.

Acknowledging God’s grace in our journey, and recognising the blessings in our lives can significantly shift our mindset, attitude, and overall mental health

The apostle Paul’s epistles are full of teachings on gratitude. He did not merely advocate for an attitude of thankfulness in times of prosperity, but he boldly professed gratitude even in times of adversity. This audacious perspective on gratitude is encapsulated in his letter to the Colossians, where Paul writes: “Let your roots grow down into him, and let your lives be built on him. Then your faith will grow strong in the truth you were taught, and you will overflow with thankfulness.” (Colossians 2:7)

Our existence is underpinned by an overwhelming gratitude for God and his blessings. The bible teaches us that every good and perfect gift comes from above (James 1:17). These gifts range from the daily miracles of nature that we often overlook – the birth of a child, a kind word, a helping hand – to the monumental blessings, such as life, love, and the freedom of salvation.

But one gift stands above all – the gift of Jesus, God’s only son. This gift signifies God’s unending love for us, a profound love that he gave his only son to bring us eternal life (John 3:16). This sacrificial love forms the cornerstone of our faith and is a constant reminder of the depth of Almighty God.

Being grateful can serve as a catalyst for change. The intentional practice of gratitude – acknowledging God’s grace in our journey, recognising the blessings in our lives, can significantly shift our mindset, attitude, and overall mental health.

Gratitude is not a solitary act. And it does not merely affect the individual who practises it; its impact reverberates, creating ripples that extend to communities and society. A heart filled with gratitude is not just content; it is a grateful heart eager to give back. It is a heart that acknowledges its blessings and seeks ways to become a blessing in return.

