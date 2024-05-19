It is said in Homer’s Odyssey that when Odysseus was longing to return home to his wife and son, he reached the floating island of Aeolia. This island was home to Aeolos, keeper of the winds, who had captured the strongest winds in an ox-skin bag. Seeing how much Odyssesus longed to return home, Aelos handed him a bag of winds that Odysseus attached firmly to the ship, allowing only a small opening such that a very mild western wind could blow the ship homeward.

While this is a Greek myth that has no immediate connection with today’s solemnity of Pentecost, it does resonate with the essence of the Holy Spirit sent by Jesus to his disciples. Today the Church celebrates with joy the fact that Jesus has indeed given to all his disciples a favourable wind that brings their heart closer to home.

Like the Zephyr wind that pushed Odysseus closer to his homeland, Jesus sent what in the Old Testament was referred to as ruah, a breath, spirit, or in line with our metaphor, a wind. Today it is a celebration of the gift of a favourable wind which in some way or another we all need and desire.

Jesus always had a way of describing this favourable wind, one that would hark back to the Father the place from which Jesus himself came. One thing common among human beings is this longing for home, a place where we are recognised and acknowledged, made to feel like we belong to someone. That is why, for Jesus, this destination, rather than being a physical place, is what he described as participating in a relationship.

Rather than being something magical or obscure, discernment is an attention and a sieving through the winds

The problem for Odysseus was the envy in his travel companions’ hearts. Aeolos did not just give him the favourable western wind but also other powerful winds that could potentially wreak havoc and disaster if they were allowed to come out of the bag. His travel companions became obsessed with the thought that Odysseus was carrying gold and silver instead of a host of winds. The tragedy was inevitable and the ship struggled and crashed into the big waves and lost its track.

In the same sense, our lives are also constantly threatened by unfavourable winds that instead of leading us closer to home, sow doubt and confusion, and bring us to a place where we feel like orphans. And while the choice seems clear between which spirit we let guide us, we know all too well how challenging it is to follow the Spirit of the Father.

Our only hope is that patient familarisation with each of these winds, especially knowing where they tend to lead us. In the Christian tradition we often speak of discernment of spirits. Rather than being something magical or obscure this discernment is an attention and a sieving through the winds, to find the one that knows the shape of our hearts’ sails and blows into them in our favour.

Like Odysseus, our heart will not rest until it gently touches the shores of our homeland. And even if a desolate wind does sometimes take over, our Father will always find a way to ignite the memory of the place we have been separated from.

alexanderzammit@gmail.com