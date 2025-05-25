Can government policy and business decision-making be just? It is difficult not to be cynical in giving a reply. Look at the present experience, corruption, abuse of immigrants, racism, political policy short-termism, crude profit motivation. Contrast this to Christian justice applied to economics and business-making decisions rooted in charity, compassion and responsibility.

Christian justice challenges individuals and institutions to ask not just “will it win us votes?” or “is it more profitable?” but also “is it right?” It orients public policy and business toward a human-centred ethic, where the value of people and community comes before political and business advantage.

The late Pope Francis had been especially vocal on matters of economic justice. In both his apostolic exhortation Evangelii Gaudium at the very beginning of his papacy, as well as in the encyclical Laudato Si’, he criticises economic systems that prioritise profit over people and contribute to environmental degradation.

Pope Francis stated that both politics and business are noble vocations when they contribute to improving the world, provide space for research, innovation and development, create jobs, provide new skills and promote social inclusion.

For individuals with a Christian conscience, living out justice in financial, economic and interpersonal matters involves a continual process of discernment and ethical reflection.

Imagine policymakers who advocate economic reforms that reduce inequality, ensure access to healthcare and education, and support sustainable development; policymakers who speak and act against corruption coming from anywhere, even within their own political parties.

Imagine business decision-makers who empower their employees, placing human dignity and development at the centre of business decisions, avoiding reckless decision-making, corruption, over-pricing, taking advantage of monopolistic power, taking advantage of employees’ vulnerabilities, exercising performance bonuses based on short-term profit and thus fuelling managerial greed, and disposing waste without considering the negative externalities of their profit-seeking motives.

Imagine people in decision-making positions who practise Christian justice, which is rooted in truth, integrity, honesty, humility and care for others; who speak and act in defence of human dignity, against exploitation, poverty and inequality; people who promote the well-being of all, not just the clique of the powerful, avoiding reckless policies or corporate greed that damage social services, education, healthcare and the environment.

Political leaders and business executives are stewards, not owners of the resources entrusted to them. Corruption and irresponsibility betray their trust, weaken the social fabric, and lead to waste, injustice and environmental degradation. Corrupt actions by leaders lead to scandal, disillusionment and a breakdown in trust. This leads to indifference, disinterest in politics, cynicism and disengagement from civic life.

Pope Francis repeatedly called on leaders to act with integrity, serve the people, and reject a “culture of waste” that devalues human life.

There is a direct link between economic justice and true democracy.

In Bolivia, 10 years ago, Francis called for economic systems and business models that foster real development, and economies that serve humanity and uphold dignity, and are guided by justice and compassion.

Waste is a result of cosmetic, short-term power-seeking and money-driven progress. The message is clear: always keep in mind the dignity of every human person and mind the common good underlined by solidarity.

jfxzahra@surgeadvisory.com