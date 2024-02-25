To mark the 60th anniversary of our nation’s independence and the 50th since becoming a republic, this Lenten season, our bishops invited their flock to spiritual renewal grounded in five themes from the national anthem.

The reflection might seem odd: in a liturgical season dedicated to repentance and purification, where we are more used to being exhorted to prayer, fasting, abstinence, almsgiving and contrition from sins, the bishops lit a spotlight on our collective conscience as Maltese. But while the national anthem remains a Christian prayer, in post-Catholic Malta, should this Lenten exhortation be read merely as an ad intra affair? Or is it addressed to all – Maltese or not; Catholic or not – who call Malta home? At least three different audiences can be challenged by the same words:

First, it is significant that the primary audience – Maltese Catholics – are being reminded of our duties to the public good and exhorted to political renewal. In a country where the mantra goes that “the Church should stay out of politics” and where Maltese Catholics are those most likely to recite it, the bishops’ message is that not only should the Church address political issues, but it is the duty of all faithful to ponder how we are living as good citizens in our daily life.

Are we promoting the common good? Or are we causing scandal by being the first to assume a sharp contrast between “minn bieb il-knisja ’l ġewwa u dak li jiġri fit-triq”? Are Maltese Catholics open to ask to what extent they truly witness Christ’s salvation in Maltese society today?

Not only should the Church address political issues, but it is the duty of all faithful to ponder how we are living as good citizens in our daily life

The second audience is local non-Maltese Catholics. In my childhood, it was gestures like attending processions or Lenten talks; eating kwareżimal while abstaining from other sugary foods; doing little sacrifices to remember those in need that sealed my Catholic Maltese identity. Today several Catholic groups, with their distinct cultural expressions of popular piety, are living side-by-side in Malta. How do we bear witness to the Church’s universality in all its diversity – while coming together around the same eucharistic table?

The Lenten message reminds how the Christian life was never about identity markers; nor were religious practices ends in themselves. Rather, they were a means towards ongoing conversion in the here-and-now… the metanoia, or change of heart, to a new life in the resurrected Christ. It is not symbols that go stale – or nostalgia that keeps us stuck in the past – that make us Catholic. Rather, it is facing the present together in harmony. Thus the necessary examination of conscience for the whole local Catholic Church. Are we all too comfortable in our little cocoons? Are we open to true discernment that pushes us to new expressions of the faith in today’s reality?

The third audience: all residents of goodwill. Being a good Catholic means being the best human one can be – but with a mission to evangelise… precisely because the same saved humanity is reflected in the face of every other person dead or alive.

The five themes from the national anthem – sound judgement, mercy, health, unity, peace – are the hope we are all invited to live by. In the face of all suffering and evil, the Christian message is simple: persistence in hope trusting in the truth of the Easter event. Christ is indeed risen!

Nadia Delicata is episcopal delegate for evangelisation of the Malta archdiocese.

