We are just a few months away from the Jubilee Year of 2025, which has as theme ‘Pilgrims of Hope’, and we are witnessing strong signs of hope in the pastoral actions of the Church in Malta.

A few weeks ago, the deed was signed through which the Archdiocese of Malta handed over the imposing Dar Saura in Rabat, a €25 million property covering an expanse of 5,500 square metres, to the Malta Trust Foundation for 65 years, to be converted into an empowerment hub for young people with a disability.

The late 17th-century building, which until a few months ago served as a home for the elderly, will come to life with youngsters’ laughter and music when Malta’s first Centre for Music and Arts, Villabianca, relocates to larger premises to address the extensive waiting list. The property’s vast land will allow the foundation to create an occupational therapeutic centre, a social enterprise, multipurpose halls for training, a petting farm and a multi-sensory room. Eventually, the plan is to provide studio apartments to house foreign music therapists and professionals working at the hub, as well as space for workshops.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna explained the raison d’être of the Church’s decision: “The best use of Church property is when it is destined for a social purpose, especially helping those who need the most support. I hope that through the leadership of The Malta Trust Foundation, Dar Saura will become a state-of-the-art hub empowering children and youth with disabilities to engage with their skills and discover and nurture their full potential through music and the arts.”

President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, The Malta Trust Foundation chair, described the agreement as a historic moment that would position Malta as a hub in the Mediterranean for young people who, due to their disadvantaged background or disability, struggled to develop their potential. In the words of Coleiro Preca: “This is a landmark agreement, and we are deeply moved by the Church’s gracious gesture. My dream is to see this hub become a one-stop-shop for families to see their children with disabilities thrive; a place where they can grow, develop their abilities and be empowered to go out into the world. This will demonstrate that every one of God’s creations has a purpose.”

This is the second time in five years that the Archdiocese of Malta is gifting properties to help NGOs that are making a tangible difference to people’s lives. In 2019, the Archdiocese handed over the Church premises known as Adelaide Cini Institute in Santa Venera to Hospice Malta. The property is being used to create the St Michael Hospice, the first state-of-the-art complex providing comprehensive palliative care, which will be inaugurated later this year.

These are tangible signs of hope. They embody the essence of the Good News proclaimed by the Church. It is a Church that cares, a Church that reaches out and seeks to address the gaps and barriers faced by people in need of support, so that every person can find access to the help needed to reach his or her potential. It is a Church that cherishes its heritage and, at the same time, shares it so that it may be a source of strength and empowerment to the new generations.

Mgr Joseph Galea Curmi is auxiliary bishop for the Malta Archdiocese.

