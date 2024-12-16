The Soċjetà Filarmonika Sliema will stage its annual Christmas musical concert at the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus sanctuary in Sliema on Friday at 7pm.

The Sliema Band will be conducted by Lesley Tabone and will be accompanied by Romina Vella’s Children’s Choir.

Among others, the band will play Acker Bilk’s Stranger on the Shore, arranged for the band by Michael Pirotta, where the Sliema Band will be accompanied by solo clarinettist Alfred Reale.

Together with the children’s choir, the band will perform John Sullivan Dwight’s O Holy Night arranged by Raymond Sciberras; Hey Jude by The Beatles, arranged by Aurelio Belli; and Felix Bernard’s Winter Wonderland, arranged for band by Andrew Calleja. Other excerpts are Leroy Anderson’s A Christmas Festival; Santa on Parade by Gene Milford arranged by Rene Barbara; José Feliciano’s Feliz Navidad, arranged by Michael Pirotta; Alan Silvestri’s and Glen Ballard’s God Bless Us Everyone; Lorenzo Pusceddu’s Christmas Medley; and It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas by Meredith Wilson.

The concert, which will be compèred by Mario Fenech, will come to an end with Andrew Coleiro’s Tas-Sliema Local Council Hymn and Cardenio Botti’s Inno Sliema.

The concert is being held in collaboration with the Franciscan community and the Sliema local council.