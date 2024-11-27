The Jesuit Oratories in Valletta is hosting a month of musical activities in December.

On Thursday, December 5, at 7.30pm, flautist Elisa Cilia, accompanied by Rosanne Busuttil Bellizzi, will perform a recital of great works for flute, including Poulenc’s Flute Sonata.

This will be followed by a special music event on Saturday, December 7, at 7.30pm, on the eve of the feast of the Immaculate Conception.

The cantata Vita Beatae Mariae Virginis by Alexander Vella Gregory, which was commissioned by the Jesuits’ Church Foundation last year, will be performed with sopranos Marouska Attard, Dorothy Baldacchino and Mariette Borg in the lead roles. This concert is being held under the auspices of the Auxiliary Bishop Mgr Joseph Galea Curmi.

Another past event - St Cecilia's Day Concert (from left), Alex Vella Gregory, Veronique Vella, Simon Abdilla Joslin and Alan Vella.

The following day, Sunday December 8, from 3 till 6pm, as part as the continued celebrations in honour of the Immaculate Conception, the oratories will be open for guided visits by Pietre Vive. Live organ music will accompany these special visits. No booking is required but the guided visits are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The following week, literature takes centre stage.

On Tuesday, December 10, at 6.30pm, there will be the launch of Prof. Stanley Fiorini’s book The Landed Property of the Religious Orders in Malta.

The following day, Wednesday, December 11, at 7.30pm, the Valletta community will be celebrated with the first event in the series Beltin.

The life and memory of ‘Grandma Annie’ from the Piccinino family, whose memories of Valletta throughout the 20th century were collected by her niece Anita Vassallo Piccinino, will be commemorated. The event will include tales from the collection, live interventions from members of the family, as well as singing by Amber Bondin, who is from Valletta.

Another past event, Teatrini u Frattarija - Serata f'ġieħ Juan Mamo with Bernard Micallef, Kristina Catania and Bradley Cachia.

The last event for 2024 will be the annual Christmas At the Oratories on Thursday, December 19, at 7.30pm. Mezzo-soprano Francesca Buhagiar, accompanied by pianist Julia Miller, will perform beloved Christmas classics.

All of the events on the programme are free of charge, but donations towards the programme are welcome. Apart from the regular liturgical programme, there will be a full solemn Christmas liturgy with Matins and Solemn Latin mass.F or further details check out our social media pages on The Jesuits’ Church Foundation.

The oratories' cultural programme is run by The Jesuits’ Church Foundation.