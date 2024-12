Gozo Channel ferry crossings will be suspended between noon and 3pm on Christmas Day and New Year's Day to enable staff to enjoy the festivities.

The last trip from Mġarr before the break will be at 11.30am, while the last trip from Ċirkewwa is scheduled for 12.00 noon. In the afternoon, the service will resume at 3pm from Mġarr to Ċirkewwa, while the first trip from Ċirkewwa to Mġarr will be conducted at 3.15pm. .