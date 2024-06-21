Three abuse cases involving minors were referred to the police by the church’s safeguarding commission last year.

In its annual report, the commission said of the 26 cases it concluded in 2023, it had substantiated eight claims of abuse, four of which involved minors.

Of the four substantiated cases involving minors, two of them were about complaints of sexual abuse by diocesan priests.

One cleric was referred to the police, while the victim in the other case, who was an adult at the time of reporting, decided against reporting the case to the police, despite an offer of assistance by the safeguarding commission.

Restriction from public ministry was recommended in both cases.

The two other cases were against “laypersons” employed by the church. One of the cases involved sexual abuse, while the other involved sexual harassment. Both cases were reported to the police.

Speaking during a press conference, Mark Pellicano, who heads the commission, did not elaborate on whether any of the three cases referred to the police have led to prosecutions.

Pellicano said a referral to the police does not necessarily mean there is a criminal case to answer to.

He said the commission's work is not only about investigating allegations of abuse, but also offering support to victims on a psychosocial level.

In the other four cases involving vulnerable adults, two of the subjects of complaints were described as “religious,” meaning they were either nuns or priests, while the other two were laypersons.

Restriction from public ministry was recommended in all four cases, but the commission said no further action could be taken, as in two of the cases the victims declined to report the case to the police, and in the other two, no crime was committed.

Pellicano said some people are simply relieved to be heard out, and would not want to take the case further.

In 2023, the Commission conducted background checks on over 5,500 people and provided 22 training sessions to more than 1,300 Church personnel. It also launched two awareness campaigns.

The Safeguarding Office now comprises three teams: prevention and training, victim care and advocacy, and investigation and assessment. Pellicano oversees the office and serves as the main liaison between Church entities, statutory authorities, and the Safeguarding Commission.

Since 2022, the Commission no longer works with the Diocese of Gozo, which has established its own Safeguarding Commission. Allegations of safeguarding concerns in Gozo are now referred to the Bishop of Gozo or his delegate.

Further details can be found in the 2023 Safeguarding Commission report available at safeguarding.mt.