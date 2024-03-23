The model includes a replica of the titular painting of the Dingli chapel.

The altar boys of Dingli parish church are organising their annual Good Friday exhibition at St Mary Magdalene chapel on Dingli cliffs.

This year, the group gave Joe V. Scerri the opportunity to exhibit a scale model of a church, which includes a set of Good Friday statuettes by Paul Muscat of Qormi.

Themed ‘Għax Alla hekk ħabb lid-dinja’ (For God so loved the world), the exhibition will be open from March 23 to 27 from 9.30am to 5pm; on Maundy Thursday from 9.30am to 3pm and from 8 to midnight; and on Good Friday, from 9.30am to noon.

The altar boys and their parents will be present on site to explain and give information about the exhibits.