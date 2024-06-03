The Church's Secretariat for Education has urged the Ministry of Education and the Malta Union of Teachers to formally conclude their talks on a collective agreement for teachers.

The two sides had announced a deal last month, but it was subject to approval by the members of the MUT. That process ran into trouble when the details of the agreement were announced, with teachers raising a number of issues. Among them was the fact that the government was offering to raise allowances, rather than salaries. And teachers with over 20 years teaching experience complained that the allowances they were being offered, compared to the ones they would replace, featured minimal raises.

The MUT said it was considering all the comments it had received and was holding further, urgent talks with the government.

The Secretariat for Catholic Education and the Association of Church Schools (CSA) in a statement on Monday said they were calling for a resolution to the talks.

This, they said, was the first time that Church schools had been consulted at key moments during the negotiation process, a significant step that, they said, should continue for the benefit of educators and students.

The Secretariat and the CSA said they wanted to "highlight the impact of substantially enhancing the financial package for all educators in acknowledging their vital role in the educational system and society."