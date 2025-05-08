The church and the state on Thursday signed a financial agreement to renew funding for the running of Il-Milja shelter for women victims of domestic violence and their children.

The second-stage shelter which opened in Żejtun in 2021, is home to 12 women, together with their children, who have been abused or subjected to violence including domestic violence, forced prostitution and forced abortion.

The €1.5 million agreement secures assistance over a period of three years so that Fondazzjoni Sebħ can continue to run the shelter which is the first of its kind offered by the Church.

Last year, 24 women and 31 children received the Church’s help and lived at Il-Milja until they regained their independence and began to live a life away from abuse and violence, the Arhcbishop’s Curia said.

Fondazzjoni Sebħ is predicting that over the next year it will need around €55,500 to help every family living in the shelter. These costs cover material assistance where needed, therapy, building maintenance, and training and wages of family carers 24 hours a day.

The Director of Sebħ, Yvonne Mallia, said that with this agreement Fondazzjoni Sebħ will be able to continue to help women and children in their most vulnerable moments. She explained that each family lives in an apartment independently for 18 months and a professional team helps families recover from the trauma they have gone through.

The mission of Fondazzjoni Sebħ began in 1956 when the Archdiocese took over the coordination of children's homes run by religious orders. Over time, with the support of both the Archdiocese and, in recent years, the State through Public Social Partnerships, the assistance offered by Fondazzjoni Sebħ has moved from institutionalised care to a more personalised and family-like environment.