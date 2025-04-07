Though satisfied that my letter on Winston Churchill’s relations with Malta provoked three correspondents to further argumentation, including a writer of history (Alan Cooke and Thomas Zerafa, March 24, Victor Aquilina, March 28), I notice that none of them, as I did, had framed it in post-colonial discourse, let alone in counter discourse to colonialism.

Such letters from certain Maltese citizens appear to evade counter-colonial literature, reverting instead to chronicling events from a purely historical viewpoint, as if they still need to appease a defunct British Empire. Maltese researchers who remain loyal to their previous masters tend to believe that the colonial office in London used to treat the Maltese in some preferential and different way from the rest of the colonies, thus succumbing to a persevering historical malady.

The facts, however, show otherwise. In the 20th century, just before WWII, according to John Darwin (Unfinished Empire, the Global Expansion of Britain, 2012), Malta formed part of a “third kind of empire that was really a ragbag: a mass of small or (usually) less valuable territories. They were bases and fortresses such as Gibraltar, Malta, Hong Kong and St Helena”.

Darwin later describes garrison states as being “on the high road to a form of ‘caretaker imperialism’: hold on, hang on, do nothing”. Henry Frendo (Europe and Empire, 2012) confirms that Malta’s fortress status was a statement of policy. He states that “early expressions to the effect that giving a constitution to Malta was like doing so to a man-of-war, in more recent times, that this particular colony, in Churchill’s words, the underbelly of Europe, was like an aircraft carrier”.

On the eve of WWII, there were hardly any defences in Malta because of a pre-war conclusion that the island was indefensible. However, Churchill, after calculations to gain time, seems to have taken his chances and refused to give up his fortress in the Mediterranean, host to his naval forces.

In fact, during the coalition war cabinet meeting on May 28, 1940, in rejecting proposals to giving up the island to Italy, it seems he did not even have his party’s Conservative votes (Chamberlain and Halifax) and had to vote with his Socialist adversaries (Atlee and Greenwood) not to give up Malta.

In a wider colonial context while saving Malta for the Allies, Churchill did not arm its defences, so much so that between November 1941 and April 1942 the islanders endured over 3,000 air bombardments, provoking a change of governor for an ‘evacuation’ one.

Governor Lord Gort feared he was given a poisoned chalice knowing that Malta “could not hold for more than six weeks”. For the stoic Maltese the reward was a soldier’s medal, the George Cross foisted on its flag as a permanent taint of war. Malta, while promoting peace, is the only country in the world with a war medal on its flag.

Like many other Churchill admirers, the correspondents seem to ignore the complexity of this warrior. Obviously, while appreciating his better version during WWII, even though the British electorate denied him post-war leadership, to perceive the whole picture of Churchill one must also examine his beliefs, especially as a racist and empire builder who dominated politics in the first half of the 20th century.

His own words are witness to what shaped him. He is on record as expressing his willingness to contemplate the elimination of mass numbers of people for the sake of evolutionism. In 1910, as home secretary, he proposed that 100,000 “degenerate” Britons be forcibly sterilised and others put in labour camps to save the British ‘race’ from decline (Clive Ponting, Churchill, 1994).

In the 1930s on Palestine, he was in favour “to wage violence for empire” out of a sense that “the Aryan race is bound to triumph” (quoted references from Priya Satia, Time’s Monster, History, Conscience and Britain’s Empire, 2020).

Charles Xuereb is author of Decolonising the Maltese mind, in search of identity (Midsea, 2022).